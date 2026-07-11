"The show must go on"... Mourners stunned by sexy pole dance at funeral home

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] An unusual pole dance performance at a Dutch couple's funeral has drawn attention.

According to local media outlet RTL and others, a video posted online showed a pole dancer in black performing at a funeral for a couple in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Queen's signature song, "The Show Must Go On."

The performance took place on a pole installed in the center of the funeral home, beside the coffins and portrait photos of the deceased. The dancer continued with spins and aerial moves in a sexy pole dance routine, and many mourners were reportedly unable to hide their surprise at the unexpected scene.

The funeral was a joint memorial service for a couple who had run an adult club in Amsterdam's Red Light District. The husband died in 1993, and after the wife recently passed away, the family arranged a funeral to honor them together.

Funeral director Lede Horn said he suggested the unusual idea to the bereaved family.

In an interview with RTL, he said, "I carefully asked whether we could include something in the funeral that symbolized their parents' lives, and at first they seemed hesitant." He added, "A few days later, the children contacted me and said they had decided to invite a pole dancer."

"I always try to create memorable funerals that reflect the deceased's life," he said. "This one will likely remain a special case that will be hard to top for a long time."

Commenting on the mourners' reactions, he explained, "Everyone was surprised, but at the same time they understood it because they knew the deceased's life." He added, "As a way of saying goodbye to the two of them, it was a fitting tribute."

Internet users who saw the video reacted with comments such as "The show must go on," "I hope my funeral is like this," and "A funeral where the mourners enjoy themselves more," showing interest in the unusual memorial.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com