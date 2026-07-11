Nongshim Kellogg recognized for sharing healthy meals through cereal, wins 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards for 6th straight year

Nongshim Kellogg was recognized for its food donation efforts centered on cereal and received the grand prize in the underprivileged category at the 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. The company earned the honor for its long-standing work in delivering healthy meals to children and vulnerable groups, marking its sixth consecutive win this year.

Nongshim Kellogg has continued its sharing initiatives for neighbors in need in local communities through partnerships with organizations including the Korea National Council on Social Welfare's National Food Bank, ChildFund Korea, and World Vision. In 2025 alone, it donated a total of 1.2 million servings of products, including cereal, and its cumulative donations over the past nine years have exceeded 8.2 million servings.

In particular, the company has focused on supporting children at risk of missing meals and child welfare facilities. Through the 'Heart & Soul Play' project, which it has run with ChildFund Korea for seven consecutive years, it is providing both psychological treatment and nutritional support to help children in care facilities develop physically and emotionally. It is also offering balanced breakfasts to children at risk of skipping morning meals through the 'Achim Meokgo' campaign with World Vision.

Support also continues during periods when childcare gaps are more likely to occur, such as the start of a new school term, Family Month, and summer vacation. By donating cereal and other food products, the company helps children maintain healthy meals even during school breaks, while also carrying out ongoing food-sharing activities for vulnerable groups in local communities.

It has also consistently carried out relief efforts in disaster situations. Since 2017, whenever national crises such as wildfires or torrential rain have occurred, it has provided relief food such as cereal and energy bars to residents in affected areas and emergency responders on site. In February, it also donated about 63,000 servings of relief food to the National Food Bank so supplies can be delivered quickly when natural disasters strike.

Kim Hee-yeon, head of Nongshim Kellogg's external affairs team, said, "With the belief that a good morning makes for a better day, we hope Kellogg cereal can serve as a bridge that brings health and hope to neighbors in need." She added, "We will continue to go beyond simple food support and carry on sharing efforts that help build a healthier future together with the local community."