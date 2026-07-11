Airplane Window Shatters Shortly After Takeoff... "Passenger Nearly Sucked Out of the Aircraft"

Photo source: YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger plane suffered a frightening incident shortly after takeoff, when a cabin window shattered and one passenger nearly got sucked out of the aircraft.

According to CNN Greece and Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Ryanair flight departed Thessaloniki, Greece, at around 5:55 a.m. local time on the 10th and was headed to Memmingen, Germany. About 20,000 feet, or roughly 6,100 meters, after takeoff, a cabin window was damaged.

Passengers heard a loud explosion that sounded like a tire bursting, and the cabin quickly experienced decompression as the air pressure dropped sharply. Investigators later said a part of the aircraft engine broke off and struck the cabin window, causing it to shatter.

The impact pulled the body of a 61-year-old male passenger toward the window.

Fortunately, he was wearing a seat belt, which prevented him from being fully sucked out of the plane.

His wife, who was seated next to him, held him down with her whole body for about five minutes. Other passengers also helped pull the man back into the cabin.

Describing the scene, one passenger said, "The impact was so strong that I thought an emergency exit had opened for a moment." The passenger added, "Oxygen masks dropped immediately, and a strong smell spread through the cabin. When we saw one passenger's head and shoulders outside the window, everyone screamed."

The pilot immediately decided to return, and the aircraft landed safely at Thessaloniki Airport. Passengers later continued to their destination on a replacement flight, and the injured man reportedly received treatment for abrasions caused by friction with the window frame.

Ryanair said, "The flight returned shortly after takeoff after a cabin window came loose during the flight." The airline added, "The aircraft landed normally, and passengers were moved to the terminal. One passenger requested medical assistance on the ground and received treatment."

An investigation is now under way into the cause of the incident and how the window was damaged.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com