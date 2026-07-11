APR Proves Its Global Standing at Amazon Prime Day in the U.S. and Europe

Medicube, APR's flagship beauty brand, led by CEO Byunghoon Kim, delivered standout results at Amazon Prime Day, which was held simultaneously in the United States and Europe.

APR recently said it successfully wrapped up Amazon Prime Day, which ran for four days from June 23 to 26 local time. Amazon Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's annual major discount event, and APR ran promotions across key markets in the U.S. and Europe during the sale.

In the U.S. Amazon Prime Day event, APR posted its highest-ever sales, reaffirming the brand's strong presence in the market. According to Amazon's own data, Medicube ranked No. 1 in search terms across all categories during the event, ahead of iPad, LEGO and AirPods. That marked a sharp rise from ninth place last year and underscored the brand's growing popularity locally.

By product, the Zero Pore Pad ranked first in Amazon's Beauty & Personal Care category for the second consecutive year. It also held the top spot in the Toners & Astringents category for the third straight year. Other flagship products, including the Collagen Gel Cream and the medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, continued to post solid sales, while new hit items such as the PDRN Pink Collagen Volume Multi Balm also contributed to revenue growth. As a result, Medicube placed as many as 11 products in the top 100 bestsellers in the overall beauty category during the event, making it the brand with the most entries among all beauty brands, including K-beauty.

An APR official said, "This promotion reaffirmed the brand's strong popularity in the U.S. while also confirming strong consumer demand for Medicube in Europe." The official added, "We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness across global markets by diversifying sales channels and pursuing localized branding strategies." Jeon Sang-hee, Sportschosun nowater@sportschosun.com