Jin Jae-young, rarely seen on TV, spotted at sea... "Rope knots are a piece of cake" as the captain of four years shares an update

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ara] Actress Jin Jae-young, who is now working as a businesswoman, shared an update as she prepared for a typhoon.

On the 10th, Jin posted a video on her personal account along with the caption, "I’m in my fourth year as a captain now, and rope knots are a piece of cake."

The video showed Jin firmly securing her boat by tying ropes directly to a fixed structure at the dock.

Her skillful hands as she tied the rope showed the experience of a captain in her fourth year.

She secured the boat tightly to prepare for the typhoon.

She also gave a brief update on local conditions, writing, "The seaside village is on typhoon alert."

Meanwhile, Jin married professional golfer Jin Jeong-sik, who is four years younger than her, in 2010, and she currently lives on Jeju Island.

tokkig@sportschosun.com