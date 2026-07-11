Lee Hee-joon's Wife Lee Hye-jung Shows Off Pyeongchang-dong Home, Then Disaster Strikes... Police Even Respond

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Model and actress Lee Hye-jung ran into an unexpected incident during a YouTube shoot when she ended up calling the 112 Police Emergency Number.

On the 10th, a video titled "EP.01 | The story of calling 112 on the very first try" was uploaded to the YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Hye-jung began by showing the production team her spacious garden after they asked her to introduce her Pyeongchang-dong home. Having lived there for eight years, she drew attention by boasting about the garden's old quince tree and the view overlooking an octagonal pavilion.

As the home tour continued, the production team asked, "Did you bring in the suitcase that was outside?" Lee Hye-jung replied, "I didn't bring it in. Whose suitcase is that?" The staff could not hide their confusion.

It turned out that a makeup prop suitcase left briefly in front of the house had vanished without a trace. The production team had come inside thinking Lee Hye-jung had taken it, but someone else had already taken the suitcase.

Shocked by the unexpected disappearance, Lee Hye-jung and the staff quickly checked the CCTV footage. In the process, they even joked that the other side might have prepared a surprise prank for new content, which added to the laughter.

In the end, Lee Hye-jung called the 112 Police Emergency Number and explained the situation to the officers who responded. The production team later said, "We found the suitcase on July 10," confirming that the incident had been safely resolved.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married actor Lee Hee-joon in 2016, and the couple has a son.