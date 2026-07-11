Lee Jung-hyun's '19.4 Billion Won Building' Becomes Her Husband's Hospital... She Also Takes Care of the Staff in a Grand Gesture of Support

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Jung-hyun showed warm support for her husband by preparing a special meal for hospital staff to mark the third anniversary of the hospital's opening.

On the 10th, the hospital's official account, which is run by Lee Jung-hyun's husband, posted several photos along with a message saying, "To express our gratitude to the employees who have quietly done their best in their respective roles since the hospital opened three years ago, CEO Doctor Park Yoo-jung and ambassador Lee Jung-hyun prepared a special chef's day for them. (That the two are married is... our little secret!)"

The hospital added, "With CEO Doctor Park Yoo-jung's warm heart in mind, the nutrition team and CJ Freshway carefully prepared the menu under the theme of 'one meal like three.'"

The released photos showed a special meal thoughtfully prepared by Lee Jung-hyun and her husband for the hospital staff. The menu included jambalaya rice, beef flap steak chop steak, mentaiko oil pasta, mushroom soup, bocconcini caprese, French fries and karaage, and grapefruit ade, offering a variety of dishes to thank employees worn out by the summer heat.

The hospital said, "Along with the staff's joyful and happy reactions, we were able to share our gratitude by handing out the carefully prepared gifts one by one. We sincerely thank everyone who has been with us for the past three years. Fighting toward our fourth anniversary."

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married a doctor three years her junior in 2019, and the couple has two daughters. In 2023, she purchased a building in Guwol-dong, Namdong District, Incheon, for 19.4 billion won to help her husband open his hospital.