Tzuyang Thought Her Shops Had Gone Bust and Closed Down... She Explains Why She Shut Them, Saying "They Were Still Very Popular Until I Quit"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] YouTuber Tzuyang candidly explained why she shut down the shops she used to run.

On the 9th, Tzuyang's YouTube channel released a video titled, "You thought they had failed, right..? The reason I shut down all my shops.. We paid an unannounced visit to the snack shop."

In the video, Tzuyang visited the only remaining snack shop in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province. She had previously run a snack bar and a tonkatsu restaurant under her own name, but she closed most of the stores in 2024 and is now operating just this one location.

Tzuyang explained why she decided to wind down the businesses, saying, "There were a lot of comments asking why they disappeared. While I was doing broadcasts and running the shops at the same time, I felt like I couldn't give them enough attention, and I was worried about a lot of things. So I decided to put them on hold until I had more room in my schedule and could start again later."

She continued, "Running a shop made me realize I really can't multitask. When I first opened, I had to stay at the shop from morning until night and leave in the middle to film, but I couldn't focus on filming at all." She added, "I wasn't eating much, and because I couldn't pay enough attention to the shop, I couldn't even upload properly, so I fought with the Producer/Director a lot."

She also said, "We decided to split things up reasonably, so I was out half the time and not out the other half. Once things settled down a bit, I would go out occasionally, but after a year or two, I felt like I still wasn't paying enough attention."

She went on to say, "It is embarrassing to say this myself, but until I quit the business, it was still very popular. People came to see me, but I was never there, and I kept hearing that all the time. If I have more room in my broadcasting schedule later, I think I'll consider it again then. I am grateful to everyone who visited, whether once or many times."

That day, Tzuyang carried out an unannounced inspection of the shop for the summer season, ordering the items currently on the menu and carefully checking their taste and condition herself. After the tasting, she also held a meeting with the staff to discuss ways to improve the flavor.

Tzuyang said, "This shop no longer has the old taste, but given the nature of a surf complex, there are limits to recreating the original flavor." She added, "It is not bad, but I will keep coming back to fix the shortcomings I see and try to turn it into something delicious."