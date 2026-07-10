Ryu Yi-seo, Jin Jin's Wife, Turns Out to Be a Shopping Addict... Recommends Items That Give Off a "Hermès Vibe"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Ryu Yi-seo, the wife of singer Jin Jin, showed off her shopping-savvy side and shared budget-friendly items she has personally used, along with her shopping tips.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel "My Love Ryu I-seo" uploaded a video titled "Top 10 High-Quality, Budget-Friendly Life-Changing Items Ryu Yi-seo, the Shopping Addict, Found on Temu."

In the video, Ryu Yi-seo said, "I ordered a lot of different things from Temu. Some products were really worth recommending, while others were disappointing because they were different from the reviews," adding, "I’ll honestly introduce the items I bought myself."

The first item she introduced was a cooling blanket for her pet dog. Ryu Yi-seo showed her affection for her pets, saying, "They don't usually lie down unless I put something like this down for them."

She then introduced a versatile item that can be used as both a sun cap and a headband. The product cost about 900 won, and Ryu Yi-seo shared a shopping tip, saying, "Prices differ by seller even on Temu. I recommend comparing them and buying from the cheapest one."

She also revealed a CD player for her husband, Jin Jin. Ryu Yi-seo explained, "I really wanted to show this to you," and added, "He didn't have any CDs at home, so I bought this secondhand. He has Shinhwa albums, but not any solo albums."

As she looked through Jin Jin's solo album jacket, she burst into laughter after seeing a shirtless photo, saying, "Why is he taking off so many clothes? Oh my, oh my." Her reaction brought smiles to viewers.

She also recommended a leather mini tissue pouch that can be easily carried in a bag. After introducing various colors, Ryu Yi-seo pointed to the brown one and said it gave off a "Hermès vibe," expressing her satisfaction.

At the end of the video, Ryu Yi-seo said, "After buying Temu products myself, I was surprised to find that many were more satisfying than I expected," adding, "If there are products worth recommending in the future, I’ll buy them myself and introduce them honestly. If you know any good products, please recommend them to me. I’ll buy and try them myself too."

Meanwhile, Jin Jin married former flight attendant Ryu Yi-seo in 2020. Ryu Yi-seo recently said she is preparing for pregnancy at age 43, drawing much support. After undergoing detailed examinations at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic, she is reportedly undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment, and the couple continues preparing to welcome a new family member.

shyun@sportschosun.com