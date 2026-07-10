Lee Dong-gun Shuts Down His Cafe and Transforms into a TikToker... Kisses Hearts and Says "Thank You" for Gifts

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Lee Dong-gun has transformed into a TikToker and started interacting with fans.

Lee Dong-gun hosted a live broadcast on his TikTok account on the 8th and communicated with fans in real time.

During the broadcast, Lee Dong-gun showed a friendly side by promoting himself directly, saying, "Please join my fan club" and "Come by the broadcast when you have time." He also thanked some fans who sent gifts, saying, "Thank you for the gifts."

He also shared an update on his cafe business in Jeju Island. He drew attention by saying, "I recently suspended operations at the Jeju Island cafe," and added, "I am preparing to open in Seoul."

Earlier, on the 6th, the official account of Lee Dong-gun's Jeju Island cafe announced that it would be taking time to reorganize starting July 9.

Lee Dong-gun also explained why he decided to take on the TikTok Live challenge in May. At the time, he said, "I have good news. I am going to try meeting you through TikTok Live," and added, "I thought it would be a great opportunity to meet not only people in Korea but also those overseas in real time, so I gathered my courage."

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gun will join JTBC's variety show "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" in July as Jin Tae-hyun's replacement.

anjee85@sportschosun.com