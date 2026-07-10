Lee Jung-hyun's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stuns Her Doctor Father-in-Law with Her Brilliant English Vocabulary... "Cub, Not Bear" ('Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Lee Jung-hyun's 5-year-old daughter, Seo-ah Park, surprised her grandfather with her impressive English skills.

In the episode of KBS 2TV's "Fun-Staurant" aired on the 9th, Lee Jung-hyun invited her in-laws to her home to celebrate her eldest daughter Seo-ah's fifth birthday.

In the video, Seo-ah showed off her remarkable English ability during a playful English showdown with her grandfather.

Her grandfather told his granddaughter, "A bear is called bear," but Seo-ah immediately objected, saying, "No." She then answered, "Cub." Her grandfather searched the word on his phone after hearing it for the first time, and he was unable to hide his surprise after confirming that "cub" means a baby animal, such as a bear, lion, or fox.

Watching the scene, Lee Jung-hyun said, "I just learned that it means 'cub' too," and was amazed by her 5-year-old daughter's English skills. When her grandfather admitted, "That's right. Grandpa didn't know," Seo-ah smiled proudly and said, "Now you know, right?"

The tense back-and-forth between the grandfather, who has a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) T personality, and his T granddaughter continued even during a drawing game. Seo-ah said, "I drew a fox," but her grandfather gave her a blunt assessment, saying, "It doesn't look like a fox." It was an honest reaction that fit a grandfather with a so-called MBTI 'T' personality.

When the grandfather then tried drawing a bear, Seo-ah did not back down and said, "That's not how you do it," before drawing a bear herself. But her grandfather shot back, saying, "I drew it much better," keeping the competition tight until the end and drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married an orthopedic surgeon three years her junior in March 2019. She gave birth to her first daughter in 2022 and welcomed her second daughter last October, drawing many congratulations. Her father-in-law is also known as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle care.

anjee85@sportschosun.com