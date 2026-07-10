"A Person Who Should Not Get Married"... 74-Year-Old Unmarried Yoon Mi-ra Feels Bitter After Being Told Her Fortune Holds No Marriage Luck

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Yoon Mi-ra opened up honestly about the loneliness of her later years after hearing that her fortune does not include marriage luck.

On the 9th, a video titled "If You Could Know the Day You Die, What Would You Prepare Starting Now?" was released on Yoon Mi-ra's YouTube channel.

In the video, Yoon Mi-ra visited a shaman and received a reading on her fortune and her life as a whole.

The shaman described Yoon Mi-ra's fortune as "a man's fate" and said, "You have to act as the head of the household and as a parent. You have to take responsibility and live on your own." Yoon Mi-ra responded, "I have been the head of the family my whole life. I educated my younger siblings, got them married, and was the one supporting everyone," reflecting on the years she spent carrying that responsibility.

Yoon Mi-ra also confessed, "I never got married, and I don't have children or a husband, so I think I don't need to live that long."

The shaman then stressed, "There is no marriage luck in your fate at all. You are someone who should absolutely never get married." The shaman added, "Because your fate is to live alone without marrying, you have taken responsibility for your parents and siblings and lived as the head of the family. If you lived with a husband and children, you would have to take responsibility for that side. You would have to play the roles of husband, head of the household, and father all at once. Not getting married was the best decision you could have made."

After hearing this, Yoon Mi-ra said she had never even wanted to get married, but asked, "Does that mean I have a strong fate?" She went on to say, "As I get older, I think it would be nice to have someone I can spend time with like a friend. I feel somewhat lonely in my later years. I never even got the chance to go to a wedding like everyone else." Her words revealed a sense of emptiness.

However, the shaman advised, "If you meet someone because loneliness comes first, that companion will only bring trouble." The shaman continued, "The best thing is to have no one by your side. It is best not to be attached to anyone."