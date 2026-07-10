Eom Ji-won Goes on a Luxury Shopping Spree Ahead of Her Move... "Dining Table and Furniture Alone Cost 160 Million Won"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Eom Ji-won went shopping for interior pieces ahead of her move to a new home and gave candid reactions as she looked over luxury furniture and lighting worth hundreds of millions of won.

On the 9th, a video titled "I'm moving... Shall we go furniture shopping together for my new home?" was uploaded to Eom Ji-won's YouTube channel.

In the video, Eom Ji-won said, "I've been looking at furniture between my schedules these days because I'm moving," as she set out on a full-scale interior shopping trip for her new home.

As she toured the showroom, she tried out various pieces of furniture, including sofas and dining tables, and kept expressing admiration.

After sitting on a sofa that wrapped deeply around her body, she could not hide her satisfaction, saying, "I can't get up. It's really comfortable," and "There's no way to escape from it."

But once she checked the price tags, her reaction became more realistic. Looking at a dining table and chairs, Eom Ji-won exclaimed, "If I buy the table here and this dining table too, then it's 160 million won," leaving the people with her speechless as well.

After seeing another sofa, she imagined life in her new home, saying, "Biki would really love this," referring to her pet dog. She also looked at a daybed-style sofa and said, "The color is really luxurious. I think this is number one in my heart right now."

She also showed a special interest in lighting. Introducing the "Artichoke" lamp she had long had her eye on, Eom Ji-won said, "It's a Louis Poulsen product, and it's a light I really want to buy."

She then laughed, saying, "It must cost a fortune. It must be the price of a car."

As she browsed high-end designer furniture, she tried to draw empathy by saying, "You know everything makes you want to cry when you look at furniture prices, right?" Even so, she shared her interior design philosophy, saying, "Even if you don't buy anything, looking at things like this keeps giving you inspiration."

Eom Ji-won emphasized, "Because furniture is not something you can change every season like clothes, you definitely need to buy pieces that suit your taste."

She added, "You can either buy designer furniture with good resale value, or practical items like IKEA products."

In particular, she said, "The more you look, the more you don't just develop higher standards; you figure out what style you actually like," and added, "For my new home, I want to decorate it with a bit of a European feel."

After finishing the shopping trip, Eom Ji-won smiled and said, "It was so fun today, but also a little sad. Looking at beautiful things is really enjoyable, but I think it takes a lot of time and effort." She added, "If you have any interior tips, please let me know. I will keep showing you the process of making a beautiful home."

narusi@sportschosun.com