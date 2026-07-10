Moon Chae-won Set for a Dreamy 8-Day Honeymoon, Heading to Portugal via Paris

[Sportschosun | Kim Jun-seok] Actress Moon Chae-won shared her excitement as she revealed her 7-night, 8-day honeymoon itinerary after marriage.

She drew attention by revealing not only her travel plans, which include a stop in Paris, France, before heading to Portugal, but also her practical packing strategy for the record-breaking heat.

On the 9th, a video titled "(No Ads) Moon Chae-won's stress-free ISF'J' honeymoon packing, Teto-style" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Moon Chaewon."

In the video, Moon Chae-won is seen busily preparing for her trip one day before departure.

She opened her suitcase and began packing in earnest, saying, "I have to catch an early flight tomorrow morning, but I still haven't finished packing."

She then revealed her honeymoon schedule herself. Moon Chae-won said, "We're going for about a week, around eight days. We'll stop by Paris, France, for a bit and then head to Portugal," sharing her plan for a European honeymoon.

She pointed to Paris's sweltering weather as the biggest variable. Moon Chae-won said, "I heard Paris is over 40 degrees Celsius. I also heard that many buildings there don't have air conditioning to preserve the exterior appearance," adding, "I'm going to pack as many cool clothes as possible."

Moon Chae-won continued her practical preparations by packing short-sleeved T-shirts, light outfits, and colorful bags that fit a resort mood, one by one into her suitcase. Her travel style clearly prioritized comfort.

Meanwhile, Moon Chae-won married a non-celebrity man at a location in Seoul on the 28th of last month. As fans got a first look at her honeymoon preparations after marriage, they sent congratulatory messages such as, "I hope you have a happy trip," and "Just looking at it makes me excited."

narusi@sportschosun.com