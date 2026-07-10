Kim Joon-hee Expresses Strong Anger at Influencers: "No Matter How Much You Copy Content, You Can't Steal Sincerity"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Kim Joon-hee, a broadcaster and entrepreneur, has spoken out against some influencers who copied her content exactly.

Recently, Kim Joon-hee posted a reel on her social networking service and said, "I recently saw a reel that uploaded a video with exactly the same content as mine." She added, "If it had just been used as a reference, I could understand that," but said, "At first, I felt so empty when I saw my sincere thoughts about the product I had worked so hard to create copied and pasted as if they were their own." She also said, "They may be able to imitate the look and the lines, but I don't think they can steal the time and sincerity I poured into it," adding, "I will keep moving forward without wavering. I will continue walking quietly with my own sincerity."

The video released along with the post showed Kim Joon-hee wearing her own clothing and presenting a variety of styling ideas. She introduced the products by pairing a white top with a black skirt and a black T-shirt with a denim skirt, while also sharing her feelings through heartfelt captions.

Fans who saw the post showed their support for Kim Joon-hee, commenting, "Sincerity can't be copied," "Content built over a long time is different," "We support you," and "Creators should be respected."

Meanwhile, Kim Joon-hee debuted in 1994 as a member of the mixed-gender group MU before working as a broadcaster. She is now active as an entrepreneur running a women's fashion brand. More recently, she has been actively communicating with consumers by consistently sharing fashion, styling, and business know-how through social networking service and YouTube.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com