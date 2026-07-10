Song Ji-hyo Says Marriage Lost Its Appeal After 8-Year Relationship Ended: "When I Look at Real Life, I Stop Thinking About Marriage"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Song Ji-hyo opened up about her honest thoughts on marriage.

On the 9th, a video titled "How Funny Nucksal Talk Is, I Can't Even Tell" was released on Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel. In the video, Song invited rapper Nucksal, who is widely known as her lookalike, and served him a meal herself as they shared a candid conversation.

That day, Nucksal drew laughter by jokingly introducing himself as "Nucksal, still kind of riding on Song Ji-hyo noona's lookalike buzz."

Song Ji-hyo then asked Nucksal, "How long have you been married?" Nucksal replied, "This year marks my fourth year of marriage." Song Ji-hyo recalled, "I went to Nucksal's wedding," and Nucksal expressed his gratitude, saying, "That's right. Thank you so much for coming with Yang Se-chan."

Song Ji-hyo mentioned that Nucksal had already become a father of two, saying, "You had your first child then, and now you've already had your second." Nucksal added that his second child was now 8 months old.

When Song Ji-hyo asked, "How is married life?" Nucksal answered honestly, "After the baby was born, we fought a lot. We couldn't even enjoy the honeymoon phase, and we were raising kids. We also had our own ways of living, so we kept fighting until we realized things to some extent. Now I'm human. Before that, I wasn't human."

He continued, "Dating and marriage are different. In marriage, you have to consider and understand the person you live with." He added, "In dating, there is time to break up, and you have separate homes, so you have time to collect yourself. But in marriage, there is nowhere to run. Since you share the same space, you have to communicate well and be considerate of the other person."

After hearing this, Song Ji-hyo honestly admitted, "When I hear stories like this, I want to get married, but once I look at my own life in reality, I stop thinking about marriage. I guess that's why I'm like this."

Nucksal then bluntly replied, "Isn't that the wrong order? You should find someone to marry first," which sent the set into laughter. Song Ji-hyo shot back, "Don't you need to have marriage in mind for a man to come along?" and naturally revealed that marriage is not something she is deeply focused on right now.

Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo revealed on SBS's Running Man last year that she had once dated a man for eight years, saying, "About four or five years ago, I had a boyfriend I dated for eight years." She described him as "someone even the members didn't know."