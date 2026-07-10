Kook Ga-bi's daughter Julie is already 22 months old... unexpected parenting chemistry with Epik High

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] YouTuber Kook Ga-bi and her husband Josh Carrott, known as Korean Englishman, appeared together for the first time in a while. They joined Epik High's YouTube channel and delighted viewers by sharing updates on their 22-month-old daughter Julie, who has grown quickly.

On the 9th, Epik High's YouTube channel released a video titled "I Have a Niece." The video showed the members of Epik High taking care of Julie, the daughter of Kook Ga-bi and Josh Carrott, for a day in a chaotic but heartwarming co-parenting experience.

Now 22 months old, Julie quickly warmed up to the Epik High members, even though they were meeting her for the first time. At a restaurant, she ate gukbap with impressive skill and shouted "Yummy," drawing admiration from the members.

Tablo, DJ Tukutz, and Mithra Jin took Julie on a walk, tried to get her to take a nap, and spent time playing with her, showing off surprisingly capable parenting skills. Watching Julie, the Epik High members also recalled their own parenting experiences, keeping the mood warm and cheerful.

Kook Ga-bi left a message of thanks in the video comments, saying, "Ah, that was so fun. Julie had a great time. Thank you for taking such good care of her. I grew up watching Tablo raise a child for a day." Viewers also responded enthusiastically, saying things like, "They really know how to take care of a child, probably because they are all dads," "Julie has grown so much already," "You can feel how loved she has been," "She looks just like Kook Ga-bi," and "Julie is so healing to watch."

Kook Ga-bi has been widely loved as a culinary researcher and YouTuber. She is also well known as part of a global creator couple after marrying Josh Carrott of Korean Englishman, a British YouTuber.

However, Kook Ga-bi faced criticism in 2020 after being accused of violating self-isolation rules following her return to South Korea from the United Kingdom. She later issued a public apology and stepped away from her activities. After a long period of reflection, she resumed her YouTube work and is once again communicating with fans. Meanwhile, Josh continues to introduce Korean culture to overseas audiences through the Korean Englishman channel.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com