SEVENTEEN Receives Million Certification from Japan Record Association: "Amazing News"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] SEVENTEEN has set a major record in Japan.

According to the Japan Record Association on the 10th, SEVENTEEN's 11th mini album, "Seventeenth Heaven," surpassed 1 million cumulative shipments in June and received Gold Disc "Million Certification."

The Japan Record Association grants Gold Disc certifications each month based on cumulative album shipments: Gold for 100,000 copies, Platinum for 250,000, Double Platinum for 500,000, Triple Platinum for 750,000, and Million Certification for 1 million. SEVENTEEN became the first overseas artist this year to earn a Million Certification.

With this, SEVENTEEN has earned its third Million Certification, following its first Japanese EP, "Dream," and its 10th mini album, "FML." In particular, "FML" and "Seventeenth Heaven" have drawn attention because they were released in Korea. According to Hybe Japan, SEVENTEEN is the only K-pop artist to surpass 1 million in local shipments with a Korean album since the 2000s.

"Seventeenth Heaven" is the only K-pop album to surpass 5 million copies in first-week sales. More than a year and eight months after its release, receiving Million Certification is a highly encouraging sign. Sales trends for older albums can also be interpreted as an indicator of new fan growth.

SEVENTEEN said, "We are happy and delighted to hear this amazing news. We sincerely thank our fans, Carat, for their support. We will continue to show you a variety of activities, so please keep cheering us on warmly."

SEVENTEEN is also carrying out unit and solo activities. The unit V8, made up of The8 and Vernon, will release its first mini album on June 29 and hold a solo concert, "Vernon x The8 [V8] Live," on the 11th. Dino, the group's all-round youngest member, will release a solo album on August 3 under his alter ego, Picheolin.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com