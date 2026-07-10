"Was the Exposure Too Much?" Influencer Praised for Her 'Perfect Figure' Asked to Put on a Jacket on a Plane

Photo source: SNS

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A female influencer from Brazil has sparked online debate after revealing that she was asked by a flight attendant to put on an outer layer after boarding a plane in a revealing dress.

According to foreign media outlets including The Sun, Karol Rosalin, 26, a fitness influencer based in São Paulo, Brazil, recently boarded a flight to a resort destination in Brazil wearing a tight yellow summer dress. The outfit featured a deep cutout at the back and sides.

She claimed that while she was seated and waiting for takeoff, a flight attendant approached her and asked, "Could you cover yourself with an outer layer or jacket?" The attendant reportedly explained that another passenger had expressed discomfort with her outfit.

Rosalin said, "I just chose a summer dress that many people wear when traveling to a beach resort," adding, "I never expected this outfit to be an issue among passengers heading to the same destination."

She continued, "At that moment, I couldn't understand what I had done wrong, and I was very embarrassed." She added, "I did not want to cause any trouble on the plane, so I took out a T-shirt from my carry-on and put it on, but it felt as if my body itself was the problem, and I was deeply ashamed."

The airline she used was not disclosed, and the carrier has not issued an official statement regarding the controversy.

Rosalin is an influencer who usually creates content about exercise and health management.

She drew attention in 2024 when Playboy Australia introduced her as the woman with the 'most perfect figure' based on an AI analysis.

She also made headlines by claiming that after following a lifestyle inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's training habits for six months, her biological age became about five years younger.

After the story spread, online users remained divided, with some saying that a certain level of dress code is necessary in public places, while others argued that her personal clothing choice may have been overly restricted.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com