"Metabolic Bariatric Surgery Found Safe and Effective Even for Obese Patients Aged 55 and Older"

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A study has found that metabolic bariatric surgery can be safely performed in obese patients aged 55 and older, and that it is also effective in improving major metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

A research team led by professors Kim Sang-hyun of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital's Department of Surgery, Lee Yoon-taek of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital's Department of Surgery, Lee Han-hong and Seo Ho-seok of The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital's Department of Surgery, Park Young-seok of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital's Department of Surgery, Son Sang-yong of Ajou University Hospital's Department of Surgery, and Lee Chang-min of Korea University Ansan Hospital's Department of Surgery published the findings in May in the official journal of the Korean Surgical Society, Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research, in a paper titled "Efficacy and safety of metabolic bariatric surgery in patients aged ≥55 years: a multicenter retrospective cohort study in East Asians."

The team analyzed 410 patients who underwent metabolic bariatric surgery at six hospitals in Korea from January to December 2019. Of them, 39 were in the older group aged 55 and above, while 371 were in the younger group under 55. The researchers compared surgical safety, weight loss one year after surgery, and improvements in comorbidities between the two groups.

The results showed no significant differences between the two groups in surgery time, length of hospital stay after surgery, complication rates, reoperation and readmission rates, or mortality. The overall complication rate was 12.8% in the older group and 7.5% in the younger group, with no statistically significant difference. No surgery-related deaths occurred in either group. This suggests that bariatric surgery can be performed safely in older patients if they receive proper preoperative evaluation and systematic care.

The surgery also proved effective in improving metabolic diseases. One year after the operation, the share of patients whose diabetes had fully resolved and who were able to stop medication while maintaining normal blood sugar levels was 54.5% in the older group and 79.5% in the younger group. For dyslipidemia, the rates of patients who maintained normal levels without medication were 12.5% in the older group and 44.4% in the younger group. For hypertension, the figures were 34.6% in the older group and 57.5% in the younger group.

The older group had a somewhat lower rate of complete disease resolution than the younger group. However, when cases were also counted in which the condition did not disappear entirely but improved enough to lower test results or reduce medication, more than 90% of patients showed clear improvement in metabolic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia.

Professor Kim Sang-hyun of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital's Department of Surgery said, "This study demonstrates that metabolic bariatric surgery can be safely performed even in obese patients aged 55 and older." He added, "Rather than limiting surgery based solely on age, we should comprehensively assess the patient's overall condition and comorbidities and consider active treatment."

Professor Lee Yoon-taek of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital's Department of Surgery said, "This study confirmed that metabolic bariatric surgery in older patients is not just for weight loss, but also offers major benefits in preventing complications." He added, "The fact that metabolic diseases improved markedly in most patients is a clinically very meaningful result."

Jang Jong-ho