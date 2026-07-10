Yano Shiho, with a 173 cm, 56 kg figure, says she gained 4 kg... Reveals her quick weight-loss and weight-gain tips on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Yano Shiho, the model and wife of Choo Sung-hoon, said, "I am 173 cm tall and weigh 56 kg."

On the KBS 2TV program 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' that aired on the 9th, the daily life of Yano Shiho, the beloved foreign daughter-in-law, was shown with her daughter Sarang.

That day, Yano Shiho talked about the Korean term "quickly gaining and quickly losing weight" while studying Korean and said, "I gained 4 kg while appearing on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.'" It was hard to believe she had gained weight, given her flawless legging look with no extra fat.

Yano Shiho stepped on a scale herself, and her current weight was 56 kg. She said she usually maintains a weight of around 50 kg at 173 cm tall. In response, she revealed two quick weight-loss and weight-gain recipes.

Yano Shiho's recipes were tomato mulhoe noodles and pan-fried soft tofu. Made with easy-to-find ingredients like tomatoes and soft tofu, the dishes were simple enough for anyone to try, while also being tasty and healthy. In addition, Yano Shiho burned calories by dancing her bouncy "quick weight-loss dance" whenever she had a spare moment while cooking. The cast in the 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' studio joined in, turning the set into a dance floor and drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com