Kim Soo-hyun defamation suspect Kim Se-ui's desperate prison letter: "My inmate account has been frozen, putting my survival at risk"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Kim Se-ui, the head of the Garo Sero Institute, who was indicted and detained on charges including defaming actor Kim Soo-hyun, said he is facing a threat to his survival in detention after his inmate account was frozen at the request of YouTuber Eunhyeonjang, known as "Jangsa-ui Sin."

The Garo Sero Institute said on its broadcast on the 8th that it had made public a letter Kim Se-ui wrote and sent from the detention center on the 2nd.

In the letter, Kim Se-ui said, "Today, I received a document from a correctional officer stating that 'Eunhyeonjang has deposited 20 million won and is freezing 100 million won in my inmate account.'"

He claimed, "There was 300,000 won in my inmate account, but the problem is that because my inmate funds have been frozen, I can no longer buy bottled water, toilet paper, toothpaste, a toothbrush, or medicine, putting my survival at risk." He added, "Over the past few days, I have been vomiting every morning and evening because of a cold and stomach trouble, but I cannot even buy cold medicine or stomach medicine." He went on to say, "Even if I get sick from now on, I won't be able to buy medicine, so I am deeply worried."

Kim Se-ui said, "It is now impossible for me to send letters to you as I used to. I only have four stamps left that I bought," and added, "I also have only two rolls of toilet paper left, and I do not know how long I can hold out."

He continued, "I have never opened my inmate account to make money. My only wish is for the Garo Sero Institute to continue operating well." He stressed, "That is why the 300,000 won my mother deposited is all I have, and it is an essential amount for survival." He added that he plans to ask the court to exclude the minimum amount needed for survival from the scope of the freeze.

Meanwhile, Kim Se-ui has raised a series of allegations against Eunhyeonjang, including claims of remittances to North Korea, stock manipulation, and being Chinese. Eunhyeonjang has argued that, because of this, his business, which he had run for eight years, and even partner companies suffered damage within just one week.

After Kim Se-ui was detained on charges including defamation, Eunhyeonjang said he would make sure Kim could not even buy sausages in detention and revealed that he had frozen 100 million won in inmate-account receivables.

anjee85@sportschosun.com