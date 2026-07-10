Jang Yoon-jeong Says She Gets Calls Asking, "Do You Do Night Work Too?" ... Upset Over Stolen Nightclub Photo

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong showed off her sharp negotiating skills and witty sense of humor on "Nego King."

On the 9th, Dallas Studio's YouTube channel released footage of Jang Yoon-jeong appearing on "Nego King" and negotiating discounts on home appliances.

That day, Jang was given the mission of negotiating for home appliances and met with the CEO of a food waste disposer company.

Before the real negotiations began, Jang said, "Let's negotiate the expensive ones first," showing confidence as she went head-to-head with the CEO.

The CEO took a cautious approach to keep the discount rate as low as possible, but Jang did not back down easily. With her trademark persuasive style and witty remarks, she kept pressing her counterpart and delivered a performance worthy of "Nego King."

In particular, Jang strengthened her case by personally showing examples of products that had hit the lowest price online. She then made the set burst into laughter by saying, "There are photos of me posted at nightclubs I don't even know about."

She added, "People even call me and ask, 'Do you do night work too?' Things happen that I don't even know about," drawing laughs with the unexpected comparison.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com