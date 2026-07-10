Park Sung-kwang's wife Lee Sol-i, who is battling breast cancer, shares a heartbreaking update: "I'm adjusting my diet after blood test results"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, said she has been managing her diet after blood test results showed elevated blood sugar levels.

On the 9th, Lee said, "My blood sugar went up a bit in my blood test results, so I can't eat much. I'll just have one. I can't resist." She expressed her disappointment.

Earlier, Lee drew widespread support after revealing in April last year that she had been diagnosed with a female cancer. After completing chemotherapy, she is now focusing on recovery and health management through regular follow-up checkups.

Lee, who has continued to undergo hospital checkups, recently spoke candidly when asked whether it is difficult every time an abnormal finding appears in her test results.

She confessed, "I can't overcome it. I'm anxious, scared, crying, and getting goosebumps all the time. It's a mess," revealing the lingering anxiety she has felt since her cancer battle.

Still, Lee said that anxiety is also a natural emotion and that she is trying to focus as much as possible on objective facts.

She said, "I completed all the treatment I could, the chance of recurrence is low, and although there are some unusual numbers, there is a reasonable explanation. I thought it was just a test to confirm that I am healthy." She added, "Of course, the more I think about it, the more I wonder, 'What if?' So I try not to think about it too much."

Meanwhile, Lee married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and gained much love after appearing on the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where the couple shared their daily life.

shyun@sportschosun.com