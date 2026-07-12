Seoul Shilla Hotel ranks first among domestic hotels in La Liste Hotel Awards 2026

Seoul Shilla Hotel was named the No. 1 hotel in South Korea for the second consecutive year at the La Liste Hotel Awards 2026. La Liste Hotel Awards is a French global hotel and gastronomy guide evaluator. It publishes rankings by combining expert assessments and customer reviews of hotels and restaurants around the world.

According to Seoul Shilla Hotel on the 12th, La Liste announced the 'La Liste World's Top 1000 Hotels 2026' and the 'La Liste Hotel Special Awards 2026' on the 8th local time at Le Meurice Hotel in Paris, France. Seoul Shilla Hotel was included in the 'World's Best Hotels 1000' and once again recorded the highest ranking among domestic hotels this year, following last year.

Seoul Shilla Hotel has been recognized for its personalized service tailored to guests' purposes and requests, as well as its consistent service quality. It has earned praise for its service competitiveness through seamless guest service from check-in to check-out, sincere hospitality, meticulous room preparation, and thoughtful attention to guests. In February, Seoul Shilla Hotel became the first and only hotel in South Korea to be selected as a five-star hotel for eight consecutive years by Forbes Travel Guide, a leading global luxury travel rating publication.

Seoul Shilla Hotel has also been recognized for its culinary strength. All four of its fine dining restaurants were included in 'La Liste 2025.' The lounge and bar, 'The Library,' was named a 'Hotel Star Bar' by Forbes Travel Guide in June, earning recognition for its distinctive spatial experience and service capabilities. The Chinese restaurant Palsun was the only Chinese restaurant in South Korea to receive a '2026 Trip.Gourmet Award,' further proving the hotel's world-class competitiveness across both hospitality and dining.

An official from Seoul Shilla Hotel said, "As a leading luxury hotel in South Korea, we will continue to deliver refined service and differentiated guest experiences."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com