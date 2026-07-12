Sweet Hotel Namwon Introduces Corn Harvest Program, Plans to Expand Experiential Content

Sweet Hotel Namwon, part of the Kyowon Group, is working to strengthen its brand competitiveness by combining accommodations with experiential content.

According to Sweet Hotel Namwon on the 12th, the hotel will run a corn harvest program on the 17th at a nearby farm as a unique summer experience. The program will begin at 7 p.m. at an experiential farm located a five-minute walk from the hotel, and any guest can participate through advance reservation or on-site registration. Participants will receive a straw hat and gloves for children, gloves for adults, a harvesting basket and corn drinks. Sweet Hotel Namwon has cultivated corn and developed the experiential farm to give guests the chance to harvest crops themselves.

This year, Sweet Hotel Namwon has also been offering a range of experiential programs, including yoga classes, tea ceremony experiences and an outdoor firefly release, as it seeks to strengthen stay-oriented content. The hotel said it plans to continue introducing differentiated programs.

An official from Sweet Hotel Namwon said, "We will expand a variety of experiential content for families to provide a differentiated customer experience."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com