"60-Year-Old" Kim Su-yong Shows Off a Bold New Look with His Ears Full of Piercings... "I Did It Because It Looked Cool"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Comedian Kim Su-yong showed off a dramatic transformation with his piercings.

On the 11th, Kim Su-yong uploaded the first video to his YouTube channel.

He joked, "I’m starting YouTube today. I’m now in my 60s. I named the channel 'Yukgam' to reflect the 'sense of the 60s.' I may look old, but my mindset is Generation MZ."

The production team then focused on Kim Su-yong’s ears and asked, "What is that?" Kim Su-yong said he had gotten piercings. Wearing several piercings, he revealed a striking new style.

Kim Su-yong said, "I did it because it looked cool. But people don’t say, 'You got piercings.' They think I got some kind of injection. They even ask if I did it to improve blood circulation." He emphasized, "These are piercings."

Meanwhile, Kim Su-yong collapsed from an acute myocardial infarction (AMI) last year and experienced cardiac arrest for 20 minutes, but he made a miraculous recovery and received widespread support.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com