Song So-hee Looks Unrecognizable, Showing a More Mature Side

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Song So-hee, a traditional Korean music performer and singer-songwriter, drew fans' attention after sharing a glimpse of her natural charm.

On the 11th, Song So-hee posted several everyday photos on her personal account along with the short caption, "Smells like rain."

The photos showed Song So-hee spending a relaxed moment in comfortable clothes. Wearing a beige top with her long straight hair down, she gave off a fresh and pure impression with a minimal, natural look.

In particular, her nearly makeup-free face, defined features, and subtle smile came together to create a more mature appearance. She caught the eye with a different mood from the child prodigy image she had in her younger years.

Born in 1997, Song So-hee began her music career as a Gyeonggi minyo singer and became known to the public through television appearances as a child. She later expanded beyond traditional music into singer-songwriter work, building her own musical world.

More recently, she signed an exclusive contract with Authentic, and last month she released her new song, "PARADE." The pop track tells the stories of people who live their own stages amid repetitive daily life. Song So-hee also took part in writing and composing the song, further expressing her own musical identity.

tokkig@sportschosun.com