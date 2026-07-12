57-Year-Old god's Park Joon-hyung Diagnosed with Arrhythmia After Taking Too Many Vitamins... "My Body Was Ruined"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Singer Park Joon-hyung, formerly of the group god, said he developed arrhythmia after taking too many vitamins.

On the 11th, a video titled "Jjuni-hyung is here, what's up~ The first-ever idol(?) 60th birthday party BAAAM" was uploaded to singer Dindin's YouTube channel.

That day, when Dindin asked how his health was, Park brought up the time he was diagnosed with arrhythmia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Park recalled, "Back then, I was climbing a hill with a backpack on, and I was out of breath and my arms were tingling. I thought I might be having a heart attack, so I went to a heart clinic, and they said I had developed arrhythmia."

He then explained that the cause was an overdose of vitamin D3. Park said, "During COVID-19, Julien Kang told me, 'You have to take a lot of vitamin D3. Take five 1,000 IU pills a day.' I thought I should take even more, so I took 15,000 IU a day."

He added, "When I was getting a blood test related to my heart, the doctor asked if I drank a lot of milk. When I said I was taking 15,000 IU of vitamin D3 a day, he said my levels were 10 times higher than those of an average person."

Park said, "They told me that taking that much can disrupt calcium metabolism. I took it like that for a year, and it ruined my body." Dindin then squeezed his eyes shut and said, "You should take it in moderation. Who takes that much?"

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com