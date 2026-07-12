Song Hye-kyo to Join New Management Agency, Leaves UAA After 14 Years for a Fresh Start

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo is starting a new chapter with a new management agency after leaving United Artists Agency (UAA), where she spent 14 years.

According to an exclusive report by MyDaily on the 12th, Song Hye-kyo is expected to sign an exclusive contract with a newly established management agency, rather than launching a one-person agency, and continue her future activities there.

The new agency is said to be a management company recently founded by Shin Jai-ho, who previously served as CEO of AAP, after leaving the company. It is also reported that the agency plans to operate as a full-service actor management firm by bringing in not only Song Hye-kyo but also a range of other actors.

Song Hye-kyo and Shin Jai-ho have reportedly known each other for a long time. They first met during Song Hye-kyo's activities in China and later built trust while working together on China-related matters. Shin is also known as the husband of stylist Kim, who has worked with Song Hye-kyo for more than 20 years, adding to the long-standing relationship and trust behind this new partnership.

There had been speculation that Song Hye-kyo would set up a one-person agency, but that has been confirmed as untrue. She will now make a fresh start as the first star actress of the new management company.

Song Hye-kyo officially announced last month that her exclusive contract with UAA, which had lasted 14 years, had ended. At the time, UAA said, "After a long time of mutual trust and working together, UAA and Song Hye-kyo have decided to conclude their partnership and support each other's future paths." It added, "We ask for warm interest and encouragement from fans for Song Hye-kyo as she stands at a new starting line."

Song Hye-kyo also expressed her gratitude to the agency she had been with for 14 years through her social media, saying, "I was truly happy and grateful during the time I spent with UAA. I will always keep every moment we shared in my heart as precious memories."

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is preparing for the release of the Netflix series "Slowly and Intensely," and her next project has not yet been decided.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com