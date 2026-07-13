Lee Moo-jin's belated regret: "I acted up thinking I could try variety shows once..." ('Great Guide 3')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Moo-jin pours out his regret after visiting a local hair salon in Ethiopia.

In MBC every1's 'Great Guide 3,' which airs at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, Kim Dae-ho and Lee Moo-jin set out on a free-form trip and explore Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, while taking in the city's local charm. As their journey continues, the two grow more and more alike, and their brotherly chemistry is expected to bring laughter to viewers as well.

That day, Kim Dae-ho and Lee Moo-jin begin their independent trip by visiting famous spots in Addis Ababa. But during the journey, Lee Moo-jin unexpectedly completely falls apart, and the production team eventually steps in, creating an unprecedented situation. Kim Dae-ho is also said to have been stunned by Lee Moo-jin's 180-degree change in behavior, saying, "Our production team usually does not get involved unless it is really necessary," which raises curiosity.

After a series of twists and turns, the two continue their trip and spontaneously walk into a local hair salon. Lee Moo-jin, who had wanted to experience a foreign local barbershop, entrusts his hair to the barber without hesitation. But even from the first shampoo, an electric kettle boiling water appears, leaving everyone flustered.

The haircut then begins in earnest, and Lee Moo-jin gradually stiffens as the barber's fearless scissors keep moving. The sideburns he had painstakingly grown disappear in an instant, and even his bangs begin to be cut in an unexpected direction. Lee Moo-jin is left speechless, while Kim Dae-ho, standing beside him, bursts into laughter and says, "He looks just like my uncle."

Lee Moo-jin eventually blurts out, "I acted up thinking I could try variety shows once..." and his belated regret turns the set into a sea of laughter. But once the styling is finished, he reportedly walks the streets with newfound confidence, as if nothing had happened, sending everyone into another fit of laughter.

What exactly was the 'breakdown' that even forced the production team to step in? And what will Lee Moo-jin's bold transformation at an Ethiopian local hair salon look like? All of this can be seen in MBC every1's 'Great Guide 3,' airing at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the 14th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.