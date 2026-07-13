[Official] Jun Hyun-moo's 'Moo-ilit' Strikes a Chord... 'I Live Alone' Tops Weekly 20s-40s Ratings for 5 Straight Weeks

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] MBC's variety show "I Live Alone" has once again proven its enduring popularity by ranking No. 1 in weekly ratings among viewers in their 20s to 40s for five consecutive weeks.

The episode of "I Live Alone" aired on the 10th featured Girls' Generation's Yuri and her down-to-earth life in Jeju, along with the second part of the "1st Rainbow Summer Camp."

According to Nielsen Korea, the broadcast posted a 6.9 percent household rating in the Seoul metropolitan area, taking first place among Friday variety shows. Its 20s-40s rating, a key indicator that reflects changes in media consumption, also reached 4.1 percent. That put it at No. 1 among Friday variety shows and at the top of weekly variety show ratings for the second week of July, extending its winning streak to five weeks.

The highest rating, 8.9 percent, came during a scene in which Yuri tasted "myeongran tot sotbap," a rice dish she made with tot, a type of seaweed she had personally harvested from the Jeju sea. The table set with freshly gathered tot and pollock roe grilled in butter whetted viewers' appetites, while Yuri's eco-friendly lifestyle in her third year of living in Jeju offered a sense of healing.

Yuri, who revealed her everyday life in Jeju for the first time through "I Live Alone," drew attention with her unpretentious charm, which contrasted with her glamorous image on stage. She showed her realistic side as she struggled with humidity and insects from the morning, then rode a motorcycle along the coastal road, met a neighbor's dog named Ddonggeul, and shared a meal with the owners of her regular restaurant. Her scenes of harvesting tot on the beach and cooking with seasonal ingredients drew admiration from the Rainbow members.

The highlight of the "1st Rainbow Summer Camp," the talent show at "Rainbow Night," also delivered plenty of laughs. Jun Hyun-moo transformed into "Moo-ilit" and energized the crowd with his "It's Moo" stage. Performances by Koo Sung-hwan and Park Kyung-hye with "My Ear's Candy," Bae Na-ra with "Thorn," and Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho with "Come Back Home" followed one after another. The venue was filled with laughter as Code Kunst showed off his tablecloth-pulling trick and Lee Seon-min added a comic performance.

Choi Min-ho's passionate stage and Kim Shin-young's perfect transformation into "Davi Auntie" for "10 Minutes or Less" pushed the festival atmosphere to its peak. The "Cooling Cooling" team's performance of "Affection," formed by Park Ji-hyun, Joy, and Seo Bum-june, received loud applause for its quality, which rivaled a music show.

In the talent show vote, Kim Shin-young and the "Cooling Cooling" team fought a fierce battle until the very end, but Kim Shin-young ultimately took the win. The Rainbow members shared the prizes and brought the first Rainbow Summer Camp to a cheerful close.

In the next episode, Lee Joo-seung will return as "Director Lee" with a new challenge, while Kian84, Choi Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra will launch the full-scale running project of the "Jjin Run Crew."

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.