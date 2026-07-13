Mirage Says, "I'm a Love Expert — I've Dated 60 Times"... Her Close Friend Kim Young-hee Disagrees ('Malja Show')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Comedian Mirage will appear on 'Malja Show.'

On the KBS2 program airing on the 13th, comedian Mirage, who has shared a 20-year friendship with "Malja Grandma" Kim Young-hee, will make an appearance. Known for her candid talk and sharp wit, Mirage is said to have turned the studio into a sea of laughter as she shared stories ranging from her early days in the industry to her recent life.

Mirage also talks about her special connection with Kim Young-hee. The two, who were classmates in the first OBS Gyeongin TV comedy class in 2008, recalled each other from their rookie days during the broadcast. Mirage explained, "Kim Young-hee had the same drive and leadership then that she has now."

Kim Young-hee said, "Even when we had no money, Mirage had her own convictions," and added, "I've never been the kind of older sister who scolds or gets angry, but there was one time I really did scold her." Her remark raises curiosity about what led Mirage to raise her voice at Kim Young-hee.

During the show, Mirage delivers a message to restaurant owners across the country. In particular, she says, "I'm not someone who eats a lot," leaving everyone puzzled. She is expected to draw big laughs with the misunderstandings she has faced because of her large appetite and her trademark playful banter.

Mirage says that everyone worries about her health, and admits that she also suffers from health anxiety, so she goes to the emergency room whenever something feels even slightly off. She then confesses to a health condition that even doctors found hard to believe. She even reveals her medical checkup report, and viewers can find out the results that turned 'Malja Show' into 'Mysteries of the Human Body' in the full broadcast.

Mirage also grabs attention by claiming, "I'm a love expert. I've dated 60 times." Her close friend Kim Young-hee objects, but Mirage unveils her "miracle equation," saying, "Loving someone alone is still love." Interest is building in Mirage's one-sided love story, which is both oddly convincing and hilarious.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs on the 13th at 9:30 p.m.

An So-yoon, Sportschosun reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.