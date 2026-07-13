Kim Do-hyun of "Reborn Rich" and "Miss Hong" Signs Exclusive Contract with HighZium Studio

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Scene-stealing actor Kim Do-hyun is starting a new chapter.

On the 13th, HighZium Studio announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with Kim Do-hyun, who has built his own distinct style through his versatile acting. The agency said it will work with him so he can continue taking on new challenges and expand his wide-ranging acting spectrum.

Kim made his debut in the 1999 stage production of "Othello" and built a solid foundation in theater before expanding into screen work. Through a wide range of projects and characters, he has established a unique presence. With nuanced character interpretations and steady performances in major dramas such as "Stove League," "Black Sun," "Reborn Rich," "Queen of Tears," and "Gangnam B-Side," he has built an impressive filmography and established himself as a skilled actor.

In the first half of this year, he played Bang Jin-mok, also known as "Yaeppi," a long-time section chief at Hanmin Securities and an internal whistleblower, in the drama "Undercover Miss Hong." He led the story from its center. He not only delivered a strong presence at the heart of the case, but also drew praise from viewers by heightening the show's immersion with his seasoned performance.

Kim Do-hyun, who is taking a new leap forward with HighZium Studio, is expected to remain active in the second half of the year as well. Having brought his own color to every genre and role, he is drawing even more attention for what he will do next.

Meanwhile, HighZium Studio is a management agency representing actors such as Go Bo-gyeol, Kwon Seung-woo, Kim Ji-won, No Sang-hyun, Ryu Hae-jun, Bae Gang-hee, Seo Eun-soo, Song Joong-ki, Yang Kyung-won, O Ui-sik, Lee Chan-ju, Im Chul-soo, Jung Jae Kwang, and Han Ji-won. It is also a comprehensive entertainment company that plans and produces dramas including "Heroes Next Door," "The Moon Flows Through the River," "My Youth," "Mr. Plankton," and "A Virtuous Business."

Jiyoung Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.