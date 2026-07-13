[Official] Live-Action 'Moana' Tops the Box Office in Both Korea and the U.S. on Its Opening Weekend

Disney's live-action film 'Moana,' directed by Thomas Kail, ranked No. 1 at the box office in both Korea and North America on its opening weekend.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, 'Moana' drew 403,812 moviegoers from its opening weekend, from the 10th to the 12th, and recorded a cumulative audience of 511,068, taking the top spot at the overall box office for its debut weekend.

The film has also been receiving positive reactions from audiences, thanks to its overwhelming scale, the strong performances of the cast, and its high level of resemblance to the original, making it an enjoyable family movie for all ages. It posted an Egg Index score of 96% on CJ CGV. In North America, 'Moana' also opened at No. 1 over the three-day weekend after its release on the 10th, earning $43 million, or about 64.6 billion won, and bringing its worldwide box office total to $95 million, or about 142.7 billion won, signaling a strong start.

Moviegoers have praised the film, saying, "This is what live action is all about," "It’s a lighthearted movie that families can enjoy together," "The scenes set against the ocean were so visually refreshing that my eyes were delighted the whole time," "A film that pleases both the eyes and ears. A gift for summer," "It blew away the gloom of the rainy season," "It’s so fun... I booked another ticket right after watching it so I could see it again tomorrow... Disney’s live-action remake is a huge success!!" and "The visuals are beyond great—they’re astonishing! Moana’s overwhelming scale even gave my family the feeling of a trip abroad. This is what a summer movie should be." Reviews continue to highlight the film’s spectacular scale, dazzling visuals, and emotional appeal across generations, calling it one of this summer’s standout family movies.

The live-action remake of the animated film of the same name follows Moana, a girl chosen by the ocean, as she sets out into the unknown sea with the legendary hero Maui to save her island from a curse. The film stars Catherine Laga'aia and Dwayne Johnson, and was directed by Thomas Kail, who helmed the musicals 'In the Heights' and 'Hamilton: An American Musical.'

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.