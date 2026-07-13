[Official] 'Hope' Is on a Roll, Becomes the First Film This Year to Top 60% in Pre-Sales Before Release

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The sci-fi thriller "Hope" (directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films) has proven its strong appeal by posting the highest advance ticket sales of the year.

As of 8:45 a.m. on the 13th, real-time ticket sales data from the Korean Film Council's Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS) showed that "Hope" ranked No. 1 in advance sales with a 61.5% share and 377,649 tickets sold. The film's explosive momentum is striking, as it surpassed a 60% pre-sale rate on the 12th, three days before its release, and drew more than 350,000 advance tickets.

Among films released this year, "Hope" reached the top spot in advance sales at the fastest pace. It has continued to set new pre-release records, breaking through 60% in advance sales and resetting the year's highest pre-sale total. Even amid a rush of major new foreign releases, it has maintained a clear lead and made its presence felt with overwhelming numbers.

The film is drawing even more attention ahead of its release, underscoring the high expectations surrounding it. "Hope" is being watched as a powerful contender that could shape the summer box office.

Since its first screening for the press, "Hope" has been receiving enthusiastic praise as a film that delivers a fresh genre experience, blending sci-fi imagination, fast-paced action, taut thriller tension, and unexpected humor.

In particular, its appeal as a classic action film stands out, with most of the stunts performed and filmed directly by the actors without the help of CG. Racing forward with an unpredictable rhythm and tempo from start to finish, "Hope" offers an overwhelming sense of realism, as if viewers were standing in the middle of Hope Harbor itself. It also promises a cinematic experience that can only be fully felt on the big screen, raising expectations for a hot summer run at the theaters.

"Hope" tells the story of the branch manager at Hope Harbor, located in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the story begins with the characters confronting an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. It is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for "The Chaser," "The Yellow Sea," and "The Wailing." The film opens on the 15th.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.