[Official] Shin Min-a's 'The Eyes' Surpasses 1.27 Million... Unexpected Box Office Success Draws Attention

27 million viewers in its third week.

According to the integrated computer network for movie ticket sales, the film 'The Eyes' drew 257,814 viewers during the weekend of its third week of release from the 10th to the 12th, recording a cumulative audience of 1,277,261. It continues its box office success by maintaining the number one spot at the Korean box office for three consecutive weeks. This figure is 24,869 more than the 232,945 viewers from the opening weekend, demonstrating the film's strength in maintaining a clear box office trend even into its third week.

Having topped the Korean box office for three consecutive weeks and continuing its unceasing success, 'The Eye' continues to accelerate its box office performance thanks to positive word-of-mouth and audience satisfaction. Viewers who watched the film commented, "It was a thriller that made me breathe manually" (Naver, hmj0****), "I liked the direction for being faithful to the basics of story, characters, and cinematography, while borrowing classic movie clichés, making the courageous choice to go a step further" (CGV, Peace*****), "There was a twist, and watching it in the theater made the tension and immersion even better" (CGV, Special****), and "It successfully blended horror with a thriller homage" (CGV, Brave******).

These comments highlight the unexpected twists and the film's unique blend of staying true to the basics and maintaining 'The Eye's' own style. The film has garnered an enthusiastic response to the tension provided by its suspense thrills.

With reactions such as "The most shocking movie I've seen recently" (CGV, Joyful*****), "It was a refreshing movie in this hot weather" (CGV, Eternal*********), and "A thriller so immersive it's hard to watch" (CGV, Special******) following, attention is focused on the box office success that 'The Eyes' is set to continue. 'The Eyes' tells the story of a protagonist gradually losing their sight due to a genetic disease who investigates suspicions surrounding the death of their twin sibling, eventually confronting the truth behind it.

The film stars Shin Min-ah, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong, and Kim Young-ah, and was directed by Yeom Ji-ho of 'The Neighbor'. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.