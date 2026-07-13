[Official] Heo Nam-jun Finally Meets Fans in Person... First Fan Meeting Since Debut

Photo provided by H Solid

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Actor Heo Nam-jun will spend a special time with fans through his first solo fan meeting since his debut.

His agency, H Solid, announced on the 13th that it will hold the 2026 Heo Nam-jun fan meeting, "HEO's NEXT?"

The event is Heo Nam-jun's first solo fan meeting, where he will meet fans face to face for the first time. It carries the meaning of sharing an unforgettable first journey and a new beginning together.

The fan meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on August 22 at KBS Arena in Seoul.

The newly released main poster is also drawing attention. Heo Nam-jun is seen sitting on a motorcycle with a relaxed smile, wearing a fitted top and denim jumpsuit.

With stylish visuals and a natural mood, he shows his ability to pull off a distinctive concept and raises expectations for the new side he will reveal at the fan meeting.

Heo Nam-jun has expanded his filmography by proving his stable acting and strong presence in each project. In the recently starring drama "My Royal Nemesis," he received praise for his emotionally layered performance as Cha Segye and broadened his fan base at home and abroad by winning popularity across generations and genders.

As Heo Nam-jun continues his upward momentum, attention is focused on what kind of stage he will present at his first solo fan meeting.

Tickets for "HEO's NEXT?" will be sold exclusively through Ticketlink. Membership presales begin at 8 p.m. on the 23rd, and general sales open at 8 p.m. on the 27th.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.