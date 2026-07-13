Yoon Kyung-ho begins 13-hour silence... After radio, he will also keep quiet at fan signing event [SC Issue]

The production presentation for SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim" was held on the afternoon of the 25th at SBS in Mok-dong, Seoul. Yoon Kyung-ho posed for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.6.25/

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho has begun the "13-hour vow of silence" he promised as a ratings goal for SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim."

On the morning of the 13th, Yoon Kyung-ho posted a video on his social networking service account, along with the message, "I started my vow of silence at 7 a.m. today."

In the video, Yoon placed his hand over his chest and swore, "I, Yoon Kyung-ho, will take on this vow of silence with gratitude and follow my conscience without a single lie." He then said, "I swear to carry it out faithfully at every moment, including private spaces such as the shower or restroom where cameras cannot follow," and began the 13-hour countdown.

The vow of silence was a ratings promise he made at the "Manager Kim" production presentation held last month. At the time, Yoon said he hoped a second season would be produced if the drama surpassed a 13% viewership rating, given that So Ji-sub was returning to SBS for the first time in 13 years. When Joo Sang-wook suggested, "Then do a vow of silence," Yoon promised, "If we break 13% and the schedule can be arranged, I will do a 13-hour vow of silence."

The promise became reality much faster than expected. "Manager Kim" opened with a 9.5% rating for its first episode, based on Nielsen Korea nationwide data, then surpassed the target after just two episodes by recording 15.7%. Episode 4 climbed to 21.6%, breaking the 20% mark, and the sixth episode, aired on the 11th, reached 22.3%, setting a new personal best and continuing its strong run.

Yoon Kyung-ho's vow of silence will not end with a social networking service video. The silence, which began at 7 a.m., will continue through the live 2 p.m. broadcast of "2 O'Clock Escape Cultwo Show" and even through the fan signing event scheduled for 4 p.m. after the program. Fans may speak freely, but Yoon will not be able to say a word in any situation, and must communicate only through facial expressions, gestures, and writing.

Yoon, who has long been loved for his witty remarks on variety shows and YouTube content, is drawing attention to whether he can keep complete silence for 13 hours, including during the radio show and fan signing event.

"Manager Kim" is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and is an action drama about a father who becomes the most dangerous man in order to rescue his only daughter. Yoon Kyung-ho plays Park Jin-cheol, a former secret agent once known as the "god of the battlefield" who is now a father devoted only to his daughter.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.