RESCENE Says Offer Requests Have Increased... Reveals Changes After Their Comeback Surge ('Choi U-Susan')

'Choi U-Susan' broadcast screen capture

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group RESCENE showed a cheerful 'uncle-and-niece chemistry' with the show's second-tier entertainers.

In episode 8 of the MBC variety show 'Choi U-Susan,' which aired on the 12th, Yoo Se-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Heo Kyung-hwan, Boom, and Yang Se-hyung transformed into chefs. RESCENE members Liv, May, and Jena appeared as the first guests and delivered candid remarks and lively energy.

The members secured seafood on a budget of 300,000 won and prepared a course meal featuring seasoned conch, fried shrimp, sea bream, flatfish sashimi, flatfish and aged kimchi sushi, stir-fried squid, and spicy fish stew.

They began preparing in earnest after learning how to handle sashimi and cook from culinary researcher Jung Ho-young. Jang Dong-min also surprised everyone with his unexpected skill in preparing flatfish and slicing sashimi.

As the first guests, RESCENE talked about their recent rise in attention after the comeback surge of 'Love Attack.' May said, "We have been getting more program appearance offers," and added, "When I heard that we would be appearing on 'Choi U-Susan,' I thought, 'We really have grown a lot.'"

The show's second-tier entertainers welcomed RESCENE warmly. Heo Kyung-hwan showed his special affection for the group, while Jang Dong-min displayed a kind side by personally cutting more sashimi for May, who likes raw fish.

The youngest member, Jena, drew laughter by revealing the team's internal 'old-fashioned ranking.' She said, "Woni is No. 1, Liv is No. 2, and Minami is No. 3," and playfully exposed them by adding, "Woni often says things like 'Let the youngest go' and 'Let the youngest do it,' and Liv and Minami go along with it from the side."

RESCENE then heated up the atmosphere with a live performance of 'Deja Vu' and choreography for 'Love Attack' and 'Pretty Girl.'

After the meal, each member picked the dish they enjoyed most. Liv chose Heo Kyung-hwan's flatfish and aged kimchi sushi, May picked Yoo Se-yoon's seasoned conch, and Jena selected Boom's stir-fried squid. Main chef Jang Dong-min did not receive a single vote, but he ended the segment with a smile, saying, "I'm glad they all enjoyed the food."

The episode airing on the 19th will feature Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, along with Shin Bong-sun and Sam Hammington. MBC's 'Choi U-Susan' airs every Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.