Nam Bo-ra Regains Her Figure Just One Month After Giving Birth... 'Amazing Recovery' as She Returns to Broadcasting

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Nam Bo-ra has shown remarkable recovery just one month after giving birth and is making her return to broadcasting.

On the 12th, Nam Bo-ra posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Eek >.< Yaaaar~~♥ The Pyeonstorang team always remembers to take care of me. I’m always so grateful! I’m touched every time. Going out after a month~~! And these days, photos look trendy only if they have an upside-down V sign."

The released photos showed Nam Bo-ra visiting the set of KBS 2TV's Pyeonstorang. Just one month after giving birth, she had regained her innocent beauty and slim figure, striking confident poses and showing off her lovely charm.

The waiting room was also decorated with balloons and a warm message that read, "Nam Bo-ra, the sunshine of Pyeonstorang! From boss to mom, you’ve mastered it all ♥ Pyeonstorang is cheering you on."

Netizens who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "She’s really amazing," "It’s only been a month since she gave birth, but she looks so beautiful and impressive," and "The best. We support you."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman of the same age last May and gave birth to a healthy baby boy on the 15th of last month.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.