Lee Jin-ho's Revelation: "Jang Yoon-jeong's Mother Gives Me Chills the More I Investigate... An Unfathomable Person" (Entertainment Behind-the-Scenes)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] As singer Jang Yoon-jeong's mother has come under suspicion of investment fraud, old online posts criticizing Jang are being revisited and drawing renewed attention.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel "Lee Jin-ho" uploaded a video titled "A mother who stuck a straw into her daughter's back... Why Jang Yoon-jeong, who cut ties with her family, cannot forgive her."

In the video, Lee Jin-ho, a former entertainment reporter turned YouTuber, spoke about the long-running conflict between Jang Yoon-jeong and her mother.

Lee said, "When I was working as a reporter, I once covered Jang Yoon-jeong's mother directly," and added, "At first, I thought there might be a legitimate grievance, but the more I investigated, the more there were many things that were hard to understand."

He then introduced a post that had been published in 2013 under Jang's mother's name on the anti-Jang Yoon-jeong blog known as "Konghanjaru." The post, titled "Jang Yoon-jeong, the most unfilial woman in the world, look here," contained harsh criticism and abusive language directed at Jang, sparking major controversy at the time.

At the time, Jang Yoon-jeong's agency said it was considering legal action against the blog operator who posted the material. It also said it would respond cautiously because the issue involving her mother was a family matter.

This past incident is drawing attention again because of recent allegations that Jang Yoon-jeong's mother was involved in investment fraud. JTBC's "Incident Chief" reported on the 30th of last month that Jang's mother had been accused of fraud.

The accuser claimed that they handed over tens of millions of won after being told they could earn high returns by investing in a project related to TV Chosun's "Miss Trot," in which Jang appeared. However, police are said to have suspended the investigation because they have not been able to confirm the suspect's whereabouts.

In response, Jang's side drew a clear line, saying, "We have had absolutely no direct contact with her mother for more than a decade," and "The text messages and investment-related claims reportedly presented by her mother are also not true and have nothing to do with us."

Meanwhile, her husband Do Kyung-wan also indirectly shared his feelings through the channel "Dojang TV" recently. He said, "Sometimes, an unexplained sense of anxiety weighs down the atmosphere at home," and added, "From a distance, we may seem a little worn out. We would appreciate your warm support."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.