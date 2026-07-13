Gina, after a fine and 10 years away, shows off her beauty again: "It's been a while"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Ara-m] Singer Gina has shared an update after a long time, saying she wants to reconnect with her fans.

On the 13th, Gina posted several photos on her personal account and wrote, "It's been a while. I was so happy to spend time taking photos again after such a long time." She added, "Rather than thinking I had to do as well as I did before, I wanted to capture myself exactly as I am today," and said, "Let's continue our story little by little. #musicjourney #findingmyself"

In the released photos, Gina showed a relaxed and natural charm in a white sleeveless top paired with denim pants. Her bright smile and easygoing poses gave off a more relaxed mood, while her unchanged figure and healthy image also drew attention.

Gina rose to fame with her 2010 debut song "I'll Get Lost, You Go Your Way" and other hits such as "Black & White." However, she effectively halted her activities after being fined 2 million won in 2016 for violating the Act on the Punishment of Acts of Arranging Sexual Traffic. At the time, she claimed the relationship was based on mutual affection, but the court upheld the charges.

After about 10 years away from the spotlight, Gina recently announced her return to the music scene by revealing plans to remake her signature song, "I'll Get Lost, You Go Your Way." The song was selected as the first remake through a fan vote, and she is currently working on a new version.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.