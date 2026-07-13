Vacation or staycation? Retailers roll out a range of seasonal events ahead of the summer holiday peak

With the summer holiday peak approaching at the end of July and the beginning of August, retailers are running a variety of vacation-season events that include shopping and travel benefits.

As recent vacation trends split between outdoor getaways, or "vacations," and staying home for a "staycation," companies are continuing to plan tailored promotions.

W Concept, a fashion platform, analyzed sales over the past two weeks from June 26 to July 8 and found a clear divide in demand. Sales of vacation-related items rose 30% year on year, while staycation-related items increased 40%. Among vacation products, bags such as Boston bags jumped 140%, carry-on luggage rose 20%, swimwear 30%, summer shoes 15%, and sun care cosmetics 90%. Ready-to-eat meals and alcoholic beverages, which were recently added to the lineup, surged 60-fold. For staycation items, lounge wear rose 21%, summer bedding 70%, appliances such as dehumidifiers and fans 50%, and food items such as coffee and snacks 315%.

◇ W Concept's "Travel Buddy" event, which recommends products tailored to vacation preferences. Photo courtesy of W Concept

In response, W Concept is holding a vacation curation event called "Travel Buddy" through July 21 and issuing discount coupons of up to 30%. The promotion features swimwear, sandals, travel goods and luggage suited for resort trips, as well as food, homewear, summer bedding, appliances and coffee machines for staycation shoppers. More than 200 brands, including Leadvolt, Coralique, Lamerei, Samdimash, Häagen-Dazs and Nespresso, are taking part. The event also includes a range of promotions such as 24-hour brand sales, travel essentials specials, Monday-Wednesday-Friday fashion and accessories shopping days, and lifestyle and beauty brand days.

◇ "Shopping Express - SSG Summer Check-in." Photo courtesy of SSG.COM

SSG.COM is running "Shopping Express - SSG Summer Check-in" through July 19.

The event offers discounts on vacation essentials across fashion, beauty and home appliances. H&M summer season-off items are discounted by up to 70%. Nike summer sportswear and Foreo cleansing devices are offered at up to 50% off, while Winix dehumidifiers are available at up to 29% off. Byredo's new car diffuser will be launched exclusively on SSG.COM.

An unlimited 7% product coupon can also be used immediately on items from Shinsegae Mall and Shinsegae Department Store Mall. Customers who pay with the event card can receive billing discounts of up to 100,000 won.

A "Summer Trip Week" is also being held in the travel section. International airfare is discounted by up to 100,000 won. Domestic and overseas lodging, package tours and travel products are offered on a first-come, first-served basis with double discounts of up to 7% plus 7%. Overseas hotels are discounted by up to 200,000 won, and rental car coupons and fuel vouchers are also available.

Zigzag, the style commerce platform operated by Kakao Style, is also running a "Summer Season Off" sale through July 27, with about 5,700 stores participating and summer bestsellers offered at discounts of up to 89%.

In the first week, which runs through July 19, the platform is featuring vacation- and festival-related products under the theme "Vacation Peak." In the second week, from July 20 to 27, it will highlight popular spring and summer items at more reasonable prices under the "Season-Off Peak" theme. All customers will receive a coupon pack worth up to 17% off, including coupons for 10%, 14% and 17%, along with category coupons for brand fashion, beauty and lifestyle items. A "30% relay discount coupon" updated every three days will also be available. Every day at 8 p.m. and midnight, the platform will give away 2,000 points and a "5% stackable coupon" on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, it is operating various sections such as "Lowest Price Challenge," "Trend Keywords" and "Season Core Items," allowing shoppers to see price benefits and seasonal trends at a glance.

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.