27 Dead in Bangkok Club Fire... Allegations Emerge That Emergency Exits Were Locked During Operations

Photo credit: Channel 3

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A major fire at a club in Bangkok, Thailand, has left 27 people dead, and allegations have emerged that the owner locked the emergency exits to prevent so-called dine-and-dash incidents.

However, Thai authorities have not officially confirmed the claim and are still investigating the facts.

According to local media, including Khaosod News, the fire broke out around midnight on the 12th at the club 'Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao' near the Lat Phrao Intersection in Bangkok, Thailand.

Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving the report and worked to extinguish the blaze and carry out rescue operations. Video recorded at the time of the accident showed thick black smoke filling the club and flames shooting up fiercely from the entrance.

Authorities said about 90 people were inside the club when the fire broke out, and 27 died at the scene. The remaining 60 or so were taken to hospitals, and 22 of them were reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities are continuing to identify the victims, and local media reported that the identities of 10 of the dead had been confirmed by the morning of the 13th.

During the on-site investigation, obstacles blocking evacuation were found near two emergency exits.

A table selling candy to customers had been placed in front of one emergency exit, blocking access. Investigators also found that most of the dead were discovered around the two emergency exits.

Bangkok Mayor Chadchart said the club had passed a safety inspection conducted in April this year and was found to meet relevant laws and safety standards, but the actual operating conditions confirmed at the scene after the fire differed from what had been reported during the inspection.

After this became known, claims quickly spread on social media that the club had routinely locked customer emergency exits to prevent unauthorized entry.

Some media outlets released a video saying they had heard from a rescue worker at the scene that the owner had been taking payments from customers while keeping the emergency exits locked during the fire.

He added, however, that the information had not yet been officially confirmed by the relevant authorities, saying, "We are waiting for an official statement on whether it is true, and the public will likely want a clear explanation as well."

Meanwhile, the club owner was also injured in the fire and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. His identity has not been disclosed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, the operation of the emergency exits, compliance with safety rules, and the various allegations raised online.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.