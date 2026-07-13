"If He Speaks, Add Five Minutes"... Yoon Kyung-ho Hits 22% Ratings and Is Forced Into a 13-Hour Vow of Silence

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho drew laughs by continuing his promised 13-hour vow of silence for the hit drama Manager Kim in writing instead of speaking.

On the SBS Power FM program Two O'Clock Escape Cultwo Show, which aired on the 13th, lead actors Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook, and Son Na-eun from Manager Kim appeared.

Yoon took part in the live radio broadcast while continuing the 13-hour vow of silence that began at 7 a.m. Since he could not speak, he shared his thoughts by writing on a prepared board.

As soon as he entered the studio, Yoon pulled out the board and wrote his first line, saying he only had 13 chances to write. He then wrote, "It is so nice to see you, and I am grateful. I am very sorry that I cannot speak with you. If I get another chance later, I will make sure to share everything I could not say then," drawing laughter from the cast and listeners.

In particular, Joo Sang-wook said, "If Yoon Kyung-ho speaks, it adds five minutes each time," and boldly suggested, "Talk for an hour and extend the time even more." Son Na-eun also caught attention when she testified, "He spoke while preparing for Cultwo Show, so the time has already increased by five minutes."

Yoon's vow of silence was meant to fulfill a ratings promise he made at the Manager Kim production presentation. At the time, he said, "Since So Ji-sub is returning to SBS after 13 years, I hope a second season will also be produced if the ratings exceed 13 percent." Joo then suggested, "Then do a 13-hour vow of silence," and Yoon promised, "If the ratings surpass 13 percent and my schedule can be adjusted, I will do a 13-hour vow of silence."

The promise became reality much faster than expected. Manager Kim opened with a nationwide Nielsen Korea rating of 9.5 percent, then jumped to 15.7 percent by its second episode, surpassing the 13 percent target. It later broke 20 percent with 21.6 percent in episode 4, and episode 6, which aired on the 11th, recorded 22.3 percent, setting a new series high and continuing its strong run.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.