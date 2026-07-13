Choi Soo-young grew stronger after breaking up with Jung Kyung-ho... "I will enjoy every minute and every second happily"

Actress and singer Choi Soo-young shared bright updates, expressing her affection for the stage. Even after ending her public relationship with actor Jung Kyung-ho, she has remained focused on her performances and continued her steady career.

On the 13th, Choi Soo-young posted on her social media, saying, "The first-performance week is over!" She shared her thoughts after wrapping up the opening week of the play "The Merchant of Venice."

She said, "Every time I put on a performance, I feel so sorry to see time pass," and quoted Portia's line from the play, adding, "I wish I could put a weight on time and slow down its steps."

She went on to say, "I am grateful to be able to share such precious time together, and with a little over a month left in the run, I want to break every minute and every second apart and enjoy it happily. See you on stage," showing her deep affection for the production.

In the photos she shared, Choi Soo-young is seen standing alone on stage with the theater as her backdrop. She also captured the lingering feeling of the performance while looking out at the empty seats, and shared a cheerful behind-the-scenes photo with fellow actors in the dressing room.

She also drew attention by posing for commemorative photos with veteran stage actors Shin Goo and Park Geun-hyung, and by smiling brightly while holding a cake celebrating the first performance. In a selfie taken in Portia's costume, she also showed off her elegant visuals, drawing fans' attention.

Choi Soo-young is currently meeting audiences as Portia in the play "The Merchant of Venice." She has received praise for her stable acting and commanding stage presence from the very first performance, and she once again caught attention by personally expressing her special affection for the production.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-young recently ended her 13-year public relationship with actor Jung Kyung-ho. The two, who had long been loved as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring couples, decided to end their romantic relationship and remain good colleagues so they could focus on their individual careers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.