Moon Ga-young, an all-time high level of 'reverse fan service'... Inviting fans to her birthday party and gifting them everything from iPhones to Hermès perfume

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Moon Ga-young hosted a special birthday party for 80 fans for free to celebrate her birthday, and her generous "reverse gift-giving" is belatedly garnering attention.

Recently, reviews of Moon Ga-young's birthday party, held on the 10th, have been appearing one after another on social media and online communities.

According to photos and reviews shared by attending fans, the event invited approximately 80 fans, and it is reported that meals and various gifts were provided free of charge.

The photos released highlight the course meal, including steak served at a restaurant.

Fans spent a special time with Moon Ga-young while enjoying salads, main courses, and desserts together. Reviews indicated high satisfaction among attendees, noting that the event was organized as a banquet rather than a simple fan meeting.

In addition, the abundant gifts have also become a hot topic. Photos shared by attendees featured brand shopping bags and gift packages, followed by Proof shot (proof photos) showing that they had received various souvenirs, including skincare products.

In particular, Moon Ga-young prepared a lucky draw for her fans, and attendees drew attention by revealing, "We prepared an iPhone 17, headphones, Hermès perfume, a Lamy fountain pen, and 30 signed Polaroid photos. " Some fans expressed their感動 (deep emotion), saying, "At this level, it felt like the fans were the ones receiving gifts, not Moon Ga-young celebrating her birthday," and "This is the greatest reverse gift-giving ever.

" Moon Ga-young was also spotted interacting closely with fans throughout the venue.

It is reported that she spent time in a relaxed atmosphere, going around tables wearing a birthday crown to greet them, listening attentively to their stories, taking photos together, and continuing conversations.

In particular, fans poured out their admiration for Moon Ga-young's thoughtful consideration.

One attendee left a review saying, "I thought I was just invited to the birthday party, but there was even a meal and a gift prepared," adding, "It was an unforgettable day. " narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.