'Single's Inferno 5' Kim Min-ji grabs her love handles... 'Abs have disappeared'

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Track and field athlete Kim Min-ji has launched a 24-hour diet challenge to regain the toned physique she had while filming Netflix's reality show 'Single's Inferno 5.'

On the 9th, a video titled 'My First 24-Hour Diet Vlog (Full Reveal of How I Built My Abs)' was uploaded to Kim Min-ji's YouTube channel.

That day, Kim Min-ji stood in front of a mirror, saying her face and body had swollen after eating kimchi stew with aged kimchi as a late-night snack the night before. As she examined her body, she grabbed her love handles and looked disappointed, letting out a sigh and saying, "My abs are gone."

Kim Min-ji said, "I lost some weight because of gastroenteritis, but after returning from Taiwan, my appetite came back and I gained a lot of weight." She added, "Today, I'm going to try a 24-hour challenge to lose the weight I gained quickly and build my abs."

She then looked back on the time she filmed Netflix's 'Single's Inferno 5,' saying, "When I started filming, I had just come from a track meet, so my body was at its best." She recalled, "I had more muscle mass then and weighed around 56 kilograms, but when I came home after filming, I was down to 54 kilograms."

Kim Min-ji then headed to the gym and completed a weight-training session that included lat pulldowns, Smith machine squats, cable pushdowns, leg presses, and leg curls before moving on to planks, focusing on building her abs.

She also shared her own workout tip, saying, "Among the diets I've tried, planks were the most effective for quickly losing weight." She added, "If I mix in different positions and do about 10 variations, I feel like the fat just melts off afterward."

After completing the 24-hour challenge, Kim Min-ji failed to achieve sharply defined abs, but said she was satisfied, noting, "I did lose a little more than this morning."

She went on to say, "I really was that skinny during 'Single's Inferno 5.'" She added, "Next time, I'll show you me taking on a 48-hour or even a week-long diet challenge."

narusi@sportschosun.com