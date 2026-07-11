Yuri Says Girls' Generation Was Glamorous but Empty... The Real Reason She Chose Life on Jeju Island

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yuri of Girls' Generation revealed what led her to move to Jeju Island.

The October 10 episode of MBC's "I Live Alone" showed Yuri's down-to-earth life on Jeju Island.

During the episode, Yuri spoke about the real reason she came to Jeju Island. She said, "When I was busy working nonstop, the glamorous spotlight and endless schedules brought me happiness and popularity, but I felt empty in my personal life." She added, "When I asked myself what I could do on my own, I realized I was far from enough."

She went on to say, "I don't know exactly why I found the courage to do this." Yuri explained, "In Jeju, I focus more on making a living. Rather than worrying about appearances or how I am seen, I feel closer to nature. 'Kwon Yu-ri, you can do it. Just give it a try. Vroom, vroom, let's go.'" She opened up about the feelings behind her decision to live on the island.

Meanwhile, Yuri also revealed her home on Jeju Island, saying, "This is the first place where I have lived independently since I was born." Her Jeju home, which she described as a space where she can do whatever she wants according to her own taste, was filled with her own paintings and charming items that reflected both the island's atmosphere and her personal style.

Kian84 commented, "I think I know about the rent. Isn't it around 9 million won?" Yuri replied, "It's much lower than that, but you're close. It's way, way less," drawing attention.

Yuri also said that everything visible around the house was bought secondhand. "The dining table, sofa, and refrigerator were all bought used," she said. "I even bought the house through a secondhand transaction. It's traded as actively as real estate," she added, drawing further interest.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com